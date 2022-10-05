LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased), dated February 17, 2011, and recorded in Book 547 at Page 202 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 653 at Page 271 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on September 16, 2022, and of record in File 22 SP 72, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, on October 14, 2022, at 10:15 A.M., the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by the unknown heirs of Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased)(Sloan Goforth, Guardian Ad Litem of the unknown heirs of Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal), and being more particularly described as follows:

All that real property situated in the county of Alexander, State of North Carolina:

Being the same property conveyed to Brenda D. Deal by deed recorded 3/8/1991 in Book 318, page 758, Alexander County Registry, to which deed reference is hereby made for a more particular description of this property.

Property address 715 Black Oak Ridge Road

Parcel ID: 0025564.

Together with that certain mobile home located on the real property and known as a 1989 Palm, VIN Number VPNC5092A-B.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at the sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: September 16, 2022

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

notice

oct12-22c

************

Alexander County Board of Elections

Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings

The following is a notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings in which the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet (if necessary) to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the General Election to be held on Tuesday November, 8 2022. Meetings will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, pursuant to G.S. 163-230.1 (f). The Board may transact other business at this time.

2:00pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

5:00pm Monday, November 7, 2022

2:00pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

oct5-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rex Gene Haas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2022.

STEVE HAAS

15630 Echo Canyon Drive

Houston, TX 77089

administrator

oct26-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laurin David Matthew Curtis, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of June Ramsey Durham, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

LAURIN DAVID MATTHEW CURTIS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct26-2022p

************

Public Notice

Statement of ownership, management, and circulation required by Section 3685, Title 39, United States Code U.S. Postal Service. Information for The Taylorsville Times, published weekly at Taylorsville, NC for the year ending September 30, 2022, State of North Carolina, County of Alexander.

The name and address of the publisher is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The editor is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Managing editor is Micah Henry, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The known bondholders, mortgage and other security holders owning or holding one percent or more of the total amount of bonds, mortgage or other securities is none.

The average number of copies of each issue of this publication sold or distributed through the mail or otherwise to paid subscribers during the preceding 12 months was 4,146.

oct5-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Nicholas Julian, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Katheryne Anne Lail Julian, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

NICHOLAS JULIAN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct26-2022p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dennis Eugene Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2022.

MARIA TEDDER LACKEY

273 Tom Meadows Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

oct26-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

FILE NO: 22 E 306

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN RE: Arthur Claude Richey

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Arthur Claude Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of September, 2022.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Dianne Richey Green

Administrator CTA

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Diane L. Hamilton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2022.

FRANKIE HAMILTON

1067 NC HWY 16 N

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct19-22p

************

ESTATE-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of RICHARD KELLEY DOWNEY, II, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 22 E 199, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against this estate to present said claim to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below on or before December 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This notice given the 28th day of September, 2022.

Jyll P. Downey

2481 Elk Shoals Church Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

ATTORNEY:

L. Ragan Dudley

The Dudley Law Firm

116 Morlake Drive

Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 929-9304

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Carpenter Hinely a/k/a Patricia Jones Hinely (f/k/a Patricia Ann Jones Carpenter), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 495 River Haven Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of September 2022.

Ricky Walton Carpenter, Executor of the Estate of Patricia Carpenter Hinely a/k/a Patricia Jones Hinely (f/k/a Patricia Ann Jones Carpenter)

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

P. O. Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Paula Cooke Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2022.

AMY L. HAMMER-SCRONCE

4178 Plateau Road

Newton, NC 28658

executor

oct19-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Millard Hodges, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2022.

PAMELA WEST

175 Alexander Heritage Dr.

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

oct19-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Alda Deane Price, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Lindsay Kevin Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 21, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 19th day of September, 2022.

ALDA DEANE PRICE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administratrix

oct12-2022p

************

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, October 20, 2022, to Saturday, November 5, 2022:

• Alexander Senior Center , 730 7th street SW, Taylorsville

• Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue , 7373 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville

• Hiddenite Fire Department , 4975 NC Hwy 90 East, Hiddenite

All three sites will be open 12 weekdays 8:00am until 7:30pm and 2 Saturdays October 29 and November 5 8:00am until 3:00pm.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning September 9, 2022. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. November 1, 2022.

In the general election, voters will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices.

The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022. Eligible individuals who are not registered in Alexander County by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov

Ray Warren, Chairman Alexander County

Board of Elections

notice

oct12-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Johnny Howard Norris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2022.

CHERI L KLAVER

310 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct5-22p