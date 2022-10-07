Margery Jane Spencer Cline, 95, of Taylorsville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Margery was born September 10, 1927, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Herbert Leroy Spencer and Myrtle Propst Spencer. She was the office manager at Cline Machine Company and was a life-long member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Myrtle “Janie” Cline Lookadoo of the Bethlehem Community; and her sons, Dane A. Cline of Hickory, and Steven P. Cline, Mark L. Cline, Timothy R. Cline, and Ricky L. Cline, all of the Bethlehem Community.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2259 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Pastor David Ziehr, Pastor Shea Pennington, and Vicar Peter Frank will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Building Fund or St. Stephens Meals for Seniors, 2259 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

