Tommy Scott, 61, of Hickory, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born on December 6, 1960, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Collene Scott.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Patricia Schroder Scott; his daughters, Tabbitha Scott, Melissa Scott, and Mindy Clark; his twin sister, Darlene Hice; his brothers, Mike Scott, Gene Scott, Rex Scott, Benny Marley, Neil Mosteller, Rick Ferguson, Mike Ferguson, Bo Pruitt, Robbie Pruitt, and Jerry Pruitt; grandma, Beverly Pruitt; and his foster mom, Maxine Gilbert.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.