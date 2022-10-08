Ambre Anita Dagenhart Connolly, 59, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

Ms. Connolly was born on May 1, 1963, in Iredell County, to Harold Dagenhart and the late Elaine Wike Dagenhart. Ambre attended Salem Lutheran Church.

After retiring from E.R. Carpenter in Taylorsville, after 32 years of service, she enjoyed attending yard sales, anticipating the first snowfall each year, and spending time with her dog, Mia. Ambre loved watching the Braves, Tar Heels, Dallas Cowboys, and Alexander Central Cougars. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ambre include her son, David Connolly; daughter, Jessica Connolly (Bret Redfern); father, Harold Dagenhart; brother, Aubrey Dagenhart (Brenda); sisters, Allison Harmon (Tim) and Adrienne Chapman (Rusty); special caregivers, Chris and Vickie Connolly; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Reid Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

