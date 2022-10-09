Della Mae White Shatley, 86, of Lenoir, passed away on October 9, 2022, at Gateway Nursing Rehab Center after an extended illness.

Della Mae was born on August 2, 1936, in Wilkes County, to the late Elisha White and Sarah Moretz White. Della Mae was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Don Shatley of Tennessee; two daughters, Debbie Huskey and Lori Spears, both of Lenoir; and two sisters, Ella Hamby and Georgia Shatley, both of Lenoir.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shatley Cemetery in Lenoir. Rev. Jerry Shew will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Shatley Family.