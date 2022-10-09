Rose Mary Brown, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Rose was born January 20, 1953, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James Mitchell and Cecil Fincannon Mitchell.

She worked in the furniture industry for most of her working career. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and enjoyed tending to her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Bolick, Patsy Suddreth, Donna Stout, Gladys Icenhour, and Dot Mitchell Holtzclaw; her brothers, Kimmy Mitchell, R.C. Mitchell, Jimmy Mitchell, and Harold Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Ronnie Brown; her daughters, Patricia Bolick (Destry) Taylorsville, and Stella Marie Brown (Roy) of Howell, Michigan; her sons, Johnny Blaine Brown and Donnie Wayne Brown, both of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Dustin Bolick, Andrian Bolick, Stephan Brown, Dustin Greer, Zachary Greer, and Samara Whitker; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane Barnes; her brother, Johnny Mitchell; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. James Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Rose Mary Brown.