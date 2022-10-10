Dolly Marie Pennell, 72, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

Mrs. Pennell was born on July 9, 1950, in Caldwell County, to the late Robert Lee and Margaret Johnson Holsclaw. Dolly was a lifelong member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church and served as the church’s clerk for over 40 years. Mrs. Pennell was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur “Chuck” Holsclaw.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dolly include her husband of 54 years, Michael Dale Pennell; sons, Michael “Chad” Pennell (DeAnna) and James Eric Pennell (Andrea Sanese Pennell); sister, Linda Reid; sister-in-law, Judy Holsclaw; grandchildren, Caleb Cole Duffey, Bre Nicole Pennell, Nash James Fleschner, Cole Thomas Pennell, and James Michael Pennell.

A visitation will be held for Mrs. Pennell on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the New Liledoun Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the New Liledoun Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Neal Walker and Rev. Brent Dula will officiate.

David Anderson, Kevin Johnson, Ashley Crawford, Cole Pennell, David Laxton, and Jeff Johnson will serve as pallbearers.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Hollar, Matt Norman, Scott Minyard, Caleb Duffer, Nash Fleschner, and Doran Maltba.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

