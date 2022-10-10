Edd Will McLain, 86, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

Mr. McLain was born on September 23, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late William D. and Pearl Munday McLain. Edd was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. During his working career, he was an officer supervisor for NCDOC. Edd loved being outside, whether it was mowing grass or riding his golf cart.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Bentley McLain, and twelve brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Edd include his sons, Marty McLain (Susan), Barry McLain (Carol), and Bradley McLain (Tammy); five grandchildren, Jessica McLain, Darren McLain (Courtney), Kelly McLain (Casey), Tyler McLain (Emily), and Josh McLain (Madison); seven great-grandchildren, Kallie McLain, Maliyah McLain, Avery McLain, Rory McLain, Sawyer McLain, Bridger McLain, and Nash McLain; and three great-great-grandchildren, Knox McLain, Kade McLain, and Kaisen McLain.

Mr. McLain will lie in state Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate.

Marty McLain, Barry McLain, Bradley McLain, Darren McLain, Kelly McLain, Tyler McLain, and Josh McLain will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

