Lisa Suzzette Pearson Fortner, 54, of Taylorsville, left her family behind and passed on to her heavenly home on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House after a courageous battle with a health illness since March of 2022.

Lisa was born April 11, 1968, in Alexander County, the daughter of Bernice Daniels Pearson and the late Lonnie Spencer Pearson.

Her working life had been spent working in the furniture industry. She loved her family and her Chow dogs. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church but her home church was Bethel Baptist Church, which always had a special place in her heart. She loved to travel to the mountains and spend time at her pool.

She was preceded in death by her daddy, Lonnie Spencer Pearson; her infant daughter, Felicity Suzzette Fortner; her grandparents, Alba and Rommie Pearson, and Jack and Annie Daniels; and her precious and much-loved Chow dog, Tazz.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her mama, Bernice Daniels Pearson; her daughter, Lacy Fortner Reich and husband Steven, and their daughter, Alyssa, all of Hiddenite; her son, Davey Spencer Fortner of Taylorsville and his fiancée, Ashley Todd of Huntersville; her husband, David Fortner; a special friend, Doyle Austin; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and her Chow dogs, Gracie and Chase.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Chris Benfield will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Mutton Daniels, Tony Tevepaugh, Eric Childers, Johnny Slagle, Tom Fortner, and Mark Fortner. Quinton Burke is an Honorary Pallbearer.

Memorials may be made to Adams Funeral Home, LLC., PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with funeral expenses.

