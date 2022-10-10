Skyler Alan Chapman, 13, passed away doing what he loved on October 10, 2022.

Skyler was born on October 19, 2008, in Catawba County, to Brett and Chasity Chapman. He went to Millersville Baptist Church and attended Millersville Christian Academy. Skyler loved playing and riding dirt bikes with his friends. He was a true farm boy that enjoyed his cows, chickens, trucks, tractors, and being on the farm. Skyler loved going to KOZ and enjoyed playing baseball.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alan Chapman; maternal grandfather, Alton Smoot; and paternal great-grandparents, Joe and Rosa Rhyne.

Those left to cherish the memories of Skyler including his parents, Brett and Chasity Chapman, are paternal grandmother, Sherry R. Chapman and fiancé Thomas Price; maternal grandmother, Carolina Smoot; uncles, Kyle Chapman (Tara) and Jeff Chapman (Shea); cousins, Hannah Chapman, Leah Chapman, Emma-Kate Chapman, and Sawyer Chapman; special friends, Brent Oxentine, Mason Arthur, and Clay Oxentine; and a number of aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Millersville Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Millersville Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be fed at Liledoun Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following the graveside service. Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Brian Kerley, and Rev. Kyle Chapman will officiate.

Joshua Rhyne, Britten Stafford, Cody Oxentine, Eli Sikes, Caleb Kingery, and Dale Costner will serve as pallbearers.

Brooks Stafford, Brent Oxentine, Mason Arthur, and Clay Oxentine will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.