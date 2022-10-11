Wiley Henderson, 89, of Statesville, passed away on October 11, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness.

Wiley was born February 17, 1933, in Iredell County, to the late Houston Henderson and Mae Bennett Henderson. Wiley retired from Builtright Chair Company and was a member of Clear Vision Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jimmy Henderson of Statesville; a daughter, Diane Moose of Statesville; and a sister, Nettie McCoy of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Eulogy delivered by Judy Henderson and Steve McCoy.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Henderson Family.