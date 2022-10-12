************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

*PAVING FOREMAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS – Full Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance & Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

************

HELP WANTED IN LAYER HOUSE – Must be dependable and have a valid driver’s license. Place to stay provided. Serious inquiries only. Call 828-446-0169.