Regular voter registration deadline is Oct. 14

The regular voter registration deadline is Friday, October 14, 2022, for voters who want to vote on Election Day, November 8. The Alexander County Board of Elections offers some key reminders for voters and prospective voters as this deadline approaches.

To register or to update an existing registration, eligible individuals have the following options:

• Complete an NC Voter Registration application and return it to the county board of elections by 5:00 p.m. on October 14.

• Individuals with a DMV-issued driver’s license or ID may register to vote or change parts of their registration with the online voter registration application at payments.ncdot.gov. This service is offered through a partnership between the NC Division of Motor Vehicles and the NC State Board of Elections. A DMV transaction, such as a license renewal, is not required to use the service. There is no fee for voter registration services.

• Voter registration in North Carolina is county-specific, so voters who have moved must register in their new county of residence. Voters are encouraged to use the online voter search tool to verify their registration status and ensure their name and address are current. This search tool can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov. Voters who need to update their registration may use the DMV website or complete and submit a regular voter registration application to do so.

• Registered voters may also update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period, although voters may not change their party affiliation during the early voting period.

• Individuals who miss the regular voter registration deadline may be eligible to register and vote during the one-stop early voting period, October 20 to November 5, at any of the three early voting sites: the Alexander Senior Center in Taylorsville, Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue, and Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department.

• Same-day registration is not available on Election Day, November 8. Voters who choose to wait until Election Day to vote must be registered by October 14.

“Every election, there are individuals that present to vote on Election Day who are not registered in Alexander County. This frustration can easily be avoided if voters take proactive steps to verify their registration status or make plans to vote during the early voting period,” stated Patrick Wike, Director of the Alexander County Board of Elections.

View additional election information online at https://alexandercountync.gov/departments/board-of-elections. For more information, contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at (828) 632-2990 or elections@alexandercountync.gov.