Huffman named principal at EAMS

Alexander County Schools leaders announce that Brett Huffman is the new principal at East Alexander Middle School effective December 1st. Huffman currently serves as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School and has worked in various school roles for the past 18 years.

Of East Alexander, Huffman says, “I think it’s a great community. We’re definitely going to promote community involvement there. I know there’s a lot of great teachers and faculty and staff there that I look forward to meeting and working with.”

“I believe that together we can all accomplish the goal of giving the students the best educational experience possible.”

Huffman plans to work closely alongside Andy Berry, the interim principal of East, who started at the beginning of this school year.

“Mr. Berry has done an excellent job as far as getting the school year off on the right foot. I feel like they’re in a very good place right now. I’m going to try to come in and reiterate to everybody that it’s a process; it’s not an instant fix. We’re going to definitely take steps to improve school performance as the year progresses,” says Huffman.

Huffman began his career as a history teacher and coach in Burke County. He worked at East Burke High School for three years then moved to Draughn High School teaching and coaching for nine years. His move to administration led him to serve in Catawba County Schools as an Assistant Principal at Maiden Elementary School for two years and as AP at Maiden Middle School for three years. Huffman has a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Montreat College and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University. Huffman lives in Hickory with his wife and two children.