Taylorsville Business Association meets

The Taylorsville Business Association Meet & Greet was held Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2022, at Brushy Mountain Brews. Members discussed ways to grow the TBA and network/promote local businesses.

Lacey Young and the Brushy Mountain Brews staff provided a welcoming atmosphere for TBA members and guests! Pictured above, left to right: Micah Henry, The Taylorsville Times; Connie Kincaid, Alexander County EDC; Hannah and Phil Thompson, Accessible Cruise and Travel Dream Vacations; Paul Sink, Taylorsville Presbyterian Church and Taylorsville Rotary Club; Chad Treadway, Cube Creative; and Bob Bowen, TBA Treasurer. (Not pictured: TBA members Glenn Deal, Jr., and Richard and Shelly Sebastian.)

The next event is a joint meeting with the Bethlehem Business Association, hosted by BBA at Player’s Ridge Restaurant in Bethlehem, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Sink.)