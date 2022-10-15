Rev. Jerry Lee Gwaltney, 82, went to his heavenly home on October 15, 2022, at his residence.

He was born to the late Jay P. Gwaltney and Edith Evelyn McLain Gwaltney on August 5, 1940. After graduating from Fruitland Bible College, Jerry was a pastor for 48 years serving at several churches including Bethany Baptist Church, White Plains Baptist Church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, and Taylor Springs Baptist Church.

During his working career, he worked for Scioto Incorporated 28 years before retiring. Rev. Jerry enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, and, most of all, his grandkids. Jerry served in the United States Marine Corps for one year.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Childers Gwaltney, and eight brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Rev. Gwaltney include his son, Rev. Clifford Lee Gwaltney (Talitha); daughter, Janet Gwaltney Fox (Erik); son, Darren Gwaltney (Sherry); six grandchildren, Rev. Brandon Gwaltney (Leslie), Jessica McLain (Brett), Jenna Walters (Cooley), Tyler B. Fox (Angela), Jordan Gwaltney, and Landon Gwaltney; nine great-grandchildren, Mason McLain, Annaleah McLain, Ezra Gwaltney, Esther Gwaltney, Charlotte Walters, Lil’ Margaret, Logan Fox, Seth Fox, and Cooper Fox; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Rev. Gwaltney will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and also at Linneys Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Linneys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The family will officiate the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Marine Corps and DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to your hospice of choice.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Iredell County and Home Instead of Statesville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

