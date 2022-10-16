Sadie Nance Porter, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Atrium Health CMC in Charlotte.

Born on March 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Litha Marlowe Nance.

Sadie was a much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always there when anyone needed her help, advice, or just a caring shoulder. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Besides spending time with her loved ones, she enjoyed working outside in her beautiful yard. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved sightseeing, nature, and animals. Sadie was a member of the Taylorsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years and her faith meant so much to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Porter; a son, James Harris, Jr. (Skipper); four siblings, Cora Resare, Lora Moore, Hubert Nance, and Norman Nance; and four half-siblings, Ora Johnson, Nora Anthony, Capitola Irvin, and Isaac Baker.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Sherry Harris and Sandy Harris; a son, Michael Harris; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Kern, Jason (Cheri) Klaver, Matthew Ester, and Nicole Harris; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brielle Kern, and Zachary, Tyler and Wyatt Klaver; four siblings, Garlene Shawver, Bill Nance, James Nance, and Jerry (Judy) Nance; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Taylorsville. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The body will lie in state from Noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Sadie Nance Porter.