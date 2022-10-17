Wanda Jean Moretz Staley, 73, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, in Catawba County.

Ms. Staley was born on February 20, 1949, in Catawba County, to the late Howard Webster Moretz and Francis Deloris Hill Moretz. Wanda was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Wanda include her daughter, Amberley Punch; son, Alex Flowers; and brothers, Larry Moretz and Wayne Moretz.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

