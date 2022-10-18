Robert Norris Gwaltney, 97, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.

Robert was born June 24, 1925, in Iredell County, the son of the late Robert Fred Gwaltney and Violet Hazel Lackey.

He was a US Navy veteran who served in WWII. He graduated from Hiddenite High School and earned a degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration from Catawba Valley Community College. He worked for Schneider Mills for over 25 years until retirement. He was awarded the N.C. Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2007.

He was the oldest living member of Reformation Lutheran Church, where he was an Honorary Charter Member, and Chairman of the Property Committee for over 65 years. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and volunteering in the church. He was also a Boy Scout leader. Robert enjoyed being part of the band boosters, popping popcorn for ball games.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Arveta Stafford Gwaltney; grandchildren, Scott Edward Gwaltney and Brett Stafford Gwaltney; and sister, Carolyn.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his children, Roberta Gwaltney Pearson (Jerone), Philip Fred Gwaltney (Carol), and Leslie Stafford Gwaltney (Dianne); his sisters, Anne Gwaltney Allen, Martha Gwaltney Stikeleather (Steve), and Sara Gwaltney Goodnight; his grandchildren, Maria Pearson Hammond (Barney), Donna Pearson Hart (John), Joy Gwaltney Barrett (Craig), Christa Gwaltney Ferrari (Al), Jamie Norris Gwaltney (Kristen), and Adam Norris Gwaltney (Jenessi); his great-grandchildren, Noah Reed Barrett, Allison Lee Hammond, Robert Michael Hart, Logan Brett Gwaltney, Lilia Claire Gwaltney, Claire Catherine Barrett, Alexander Barnett Hammond, Jack Addison Gwaltney, Ian Joseph Hart, Aiden Caleb Ferrari, Jacob Riley Ferrari, and Norah Katherine Gwaltney; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Pastor Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service in Reformation Lutheran Church in Reformation Hall.

Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

