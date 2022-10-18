Walter Jackson Adams, 85, of Stony Point, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Autumn Care in Statesville after a brief illness.

Jack was born March 5, 1937, in Iredell County, to the late George Russell Adams and Artie Levan Adams. Jack worked as a farmer and he was of the Baptist faith. Jack was a member of the Gwaltney Ruritan Club and he loved gardening, fishing, spending time with family, and talking to friends at the Dairy Bar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Pamela Jean Adams; three brothers, Parks Adams, Everette Adams, and James Adams; and three sisters, Ethel Gregory, Pauline Johnson, and Mary Lee Branton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Ruth Pharr Adams; two sons, Danny Jackson Adams and wife Teresa of Stony Point, and Jeff Adams and Myra of Hiddenite; two daughters, Sherry Adams Meadows and husband Terry of Taylorsville, and Donna Adams of Stony Point; two sisters, Ruby Coleman and Lucille Pharr, both of Stony Point; eight grandchildren, Tia Andras and husband Michael, Tasha Price and husband Zach, Jackson Smith, Gunner Smith, Cooper Smith, Lori Bullard and husband Ray, Kellie Haithcox and husband Ethan, and Julie Adams; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Brent Harrington and Arthur Duncan will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Adams Family.