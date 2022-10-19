Hiram Eddie Brown, Jr., 90, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Autumn Care, Cornelius.

He was born October 20, 1931, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the late Hiram Eddie Brown, Sr., and Mattie Jewell Scott Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Scott.

He graduated from Mooresville Central High School. He worked for Transco for over 38 years until his retirement. Hiram was one of the oldest living members of Broad Street United Methodist Church.

He and his wife, Phyllis, enjoyed square dancing and camping and were charter members of the Spinning Moors and the Carolina Guroos Camping Club. He loved to paint, was a charter member of the Mooresville Artist Guild, a member of the RC Wingers, and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge #496 AF&AM and Adah Chapter #258 Order of the Eastern Star and was Past Worthy Patron.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Phyllis Greenhill Brown; son, James “Jimmy” Scott Brown (Kim); and grandchildren, Mattie Rae Brown and Stewart Scott Brown.

Services to Celebrate Hiram’s life will be held on Monday, October 24, at 4:00 p.m. at Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Dungan and Rev. Roger Underwood officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Willow Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mooresville Artist Guild, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Brown Family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.