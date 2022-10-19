LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Richard Allen Williams, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha Moose Barnette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 19th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

RICHARD ALLEN WILLIAMS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

nov9-2022p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of Alice Faye Deal, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 18, 2023, , or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of October, 2022

Natasha Lenae Deal Haas

Executor

5579 Lizzard Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

nov9-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

22 E 320

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against JIMMY LEE LAMBERT, SR. deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the decedent’s estate on or before January 13, 2023, c/o Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for the Estate, at P. O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278, or be forever barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the Estate of Jimmy Lee Lambert, Sr.

By: Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford, P.C.

Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, NC 27278

(919) 732-2196

notice

nov2-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at 6:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 000 NC 127 HWY, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0063920) in the Alexander County Zoning District. The Planning and Zoning Commission will also have an order of business for a new comprehensive plan for both Taylorsville and Alexander County.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to attend the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Brian Burgess at (828) 632-1000.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

oct19-22c

************

NOTICE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina and Du Page County Illinois, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned in care of Susan L. Haire at Starnes Aycock Law Firm, 118 North Sterling Street, Morganton, North Carolina 28655 on or before the 10th day of January, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of October, 2022.

Patsy Ann Miller,

Executrix for the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller

notice

nov2-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy Icenhour Bentley and Blenda Ollen Icenhour, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Margie Icenhour Spry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of October, 2022.

PATSY ICENHOUR BENTLEY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

BLENDA OLLEN ICENHOUR

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

notice

nov2-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rex Gene Haas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2022.

STEVE HAAS

15630 Echo Canyon Drive

Houston, TX 77089

administrator

oct26-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laurin David Matthew Curtis, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of June Ramsey Durham, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

LAURIN DAVID MATTHEW CURTIS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct26-2022p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Nicholas Julian, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Katheryne Anne Lail Julian, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

NICHOLAS JULIAN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

oct26-2022p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dennis Eugene Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2022.

MARIA TEDDER LACKEY

273 Tom Meadows Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

oct26-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

FILE NO: 22 E 306

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN RE: Arthur Claude Richey

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Arthur Claude Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of September, 2022.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Dianne Richey Green

Administrator CTA

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Diane L. Hamilton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2022.

FRANKIE HAMILTON

1067 NC HWY 16 N

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct19-22p

************

ESTATE-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of RICHARD KELLEY DOWNEY, II, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 22 E 199, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against this estate to present said claim to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below on or before December 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This notice given the 28th day of September, 2022.

Jyll P. Downey

2481 Elk Shoals Church Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

ATTORNEY:

L. Ragan Dudley

The Dudley Law Firm

116 Morlake Drive

Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 929-9304

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Carpenter Hinely a/k/a Patricia Jones Hinely (f/k/a Patricia Ann Jones Carpenter), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 495 River Haven Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of September 2022.

Ricky Walton Carpenter, Executor of the Estate of Patricia Carpenter Hinely a/k/a Patricia Jones Hinely (f/k/a Patricia Ann Jones Carpenter)

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

P. O. Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

oct19-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Paula Cooke Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2022.

AMY L. HAMMER-SCRONCE

4178 Plateau Road

Newton, NC 28658

executor

oct19-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Millard Hodges, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2022.

PAMELA WEST

175 Alexander Heritage Dr.

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

oct19-22p