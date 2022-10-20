2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”

The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky.

Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant

Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the 2022 event was a rousing success, which the largest crowd ever.

Winners for all festival contests are as follows:

• Best Apple Festival Decorated Booth, $100 Prize – The Wright Designs (Heather Wright), #312.

• Kids Candy Apple Art Contest – Karlee Christiansen, with her Spider Apple.

• Apple Baking Contest: 1st Place – Erica Lowe with a Carmel Honey Apple Crisp Bar; 2nd Place – Patsy Robinson with a Fresh Apple Cake; 3rd Place – Barbara Pennell with an Apple Pie.

• Principal’s Coloring Contest was voted on by the patrons on Saturday; however, the announcement will be revealed at the November Principal’s Meeting.

• Apple Peeling Contest: Men’s category, Pastor Jeff Webb, peeling of 74 inches; Women’s, Emaline Ester, 32 inches; Youth, Emily Ward, 11 inches.



• Carolyn Marley, Director of the Little Miss NC Taylorsville Apple Festival Pageant, congratulated the pageant winners. These young ladies are now qualified for the 37th Annual LMNC State Pageant, August 3 – 6, 2023: Madyson Cole, Grand Majestic; June James, Miniature Majestic; Angelique Carico, Overall Most Beautiful; Laney Steele, Apple Queen; Harper Lynn Icenhour, Baby Doll Miss; Elle Lackey, Toddler Miss; Aspen Thomas, Miniature Miss; Bobbi Rene Wright, Tiny Miss; Laney Steele, Junior Miss; Peyton Seitz, Young Miss; Mariah Miller, Teen Miss.