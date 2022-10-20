| logout
Early Voting turnout more than 900 on first day
Early Voting Numbers for Oct. 20, 2022, the first day of early voting in Alexander County, are as follows, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director:
• Ballots Cast at Alexander Senior Center: 438
• Ballots cast at Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue Dept.: 345
• Ballots Cast at Hiddenite Fire Dept.: 152
• Total Ballots Cast on Oct. 20, 2022: 935
Early Voting continues Friday. All three locations will be open 8am until 7:30pm.