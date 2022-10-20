Gwendolyn “Gwen” Smith Best, 83, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home in Catawba County.

She was born on July 17, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Andrew Jackson Smith and Esther Louise Miller Smith. Gwen was of the Christian faith.

In her free time, Mrs. Best volunteered at Thrift 31 Christian Co-Op. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting dish clothes, going out with friends, and playing games. Gwen loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Wayne C. Best.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gwen include her daughter, Kelly Johnson of Taylorsville; son, Michael “Mike” Gull (Lisa) of Wittenburg; sister, Sandra Lee Benham of Sanborn, New York; five grandchildren, Hannah “Rylee” Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Katie Gull, Jona-than Johnson, and Avery Gull; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Western Carolina State VA Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thrift 31, First Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

