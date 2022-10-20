Hiddenite Celebration FolkLife video goes viral

Living history demonstrations such as blacksmithing, spinning, weaving, soap making, basketry, rope making and many more were presented by traditional artists and craftsmen dressed in period clothing.

Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Director, Donna Latham stated, “These art forms were essential to the survival of pioneers who settled the area and we take GREAT pride in passing them down to generations to come. It was the vision of our founders Mr. R.Y and Eilleen Lackey Sharpe to keep these art forms alive so that our Heritage will not be forgotten and to build upon the pride we have in the place we call home.”

For more information, visit hiddenitearts.org.