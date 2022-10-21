Maudie Parsons Horton, 88, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, in Alexander County.

Ms. Horton was born on July 23, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Robert Parsons and Ada Howell Parsons. Ms. Horton was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish the memories of Maudie include her daughters, Darlene Horton, Willis Horton, and Gail Miller; son, Billy Horton; brothers, John William, Robert Parsons, and Douglas Parsons; and sisters, Rachel Millsaps, Carolyn Lineberger, Celia Teague, Mary Bell Moore, and Pamela Lineberger.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. T.E. Martin and Rev. James Millsaps will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Baptist Church Building Fund, 224 Hollow Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.