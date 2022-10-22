Rufus Donald White, lovingly known as “Big Guy,” 67, of Taylorsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 22, 2022, following a lingering illness.

Rufus was born on September 24, 1955, in Mingo County, West Virginia, the son of the late Warren C. White and Dolly A. White.

In his younger years, Rufus served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Schneider Mills in Taylorsville after 22 wonderful years of employment. He was an active member and deacon at Life of Victory Church, which is pastored by his beloved friend, Timothy Sipe, and assistant pastors, Darren Pennell and Justin Johnson. He enjoyed worshiping with his wonderful church family each week.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren C. White Jr., and Gary Todd White.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his loving wife and best friend of over 45 years, Reba White; his sons, Ray White (Monica) of Lincolnton, and Christopher White (Sheena) of Taylorsville; his five grandchildren who he absolutely cherished, loved, and adored, Logan White, Brayden White, Easton White, Stella White, and Sullivan White; a brother, Robert Christian (Connie); a sister, Lynn Stepp (Tyrone); and numerous loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to welcome you to the Celebration of Life Service, which will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Life of Victory Church, 622 Sipe Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. There will be an additional Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pie Church of God, in Varney, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting that memorials be made to Adams Funeral Home in the form of donations towards funeral expenses.

