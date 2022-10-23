Florence Parsons, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Florence was born January 9, 1946, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Sherman Parsons and Ethel Howell Parsons.

Florence graduated from Happy Plains High School. During her working career, she worked in the furniture industry and was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking and working with crafts.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Effie Parsons and Hazel Parsons Mayes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her sisters, Mary Parsons and Shirley Parsons, both of Taylorsville; her brother, Ronnie Parsons of Taylorsville; and a host of cousins and other family members.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. John’s Baptist Church. Rev. T.E. Martin and Rev. James Ferguson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home and also from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Pastors, church family, friends, neighbors, and Adams Funeral Home for their assistance during the loss of Florence. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

