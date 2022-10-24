Holland acquitted of indecent liberties charges



(updated October 24, 2022)

On Monday, October 17, 2022, during a jury trial in Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Marvin Pope, former Taylorsville resident Larry D. Holland was found not guilty on two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties With A Child. Holland was represented by attorney Robert Campbell, while Assistant District Attorney Regina Mahoney argued for the prosecution.

When contacted by The Times, Mr. Holland declined to make a statement following the trial.

“Regarding the Larry Holland case, the District Attorney’s Office respects the jury’s decision and thanks the jurors for their service,” said Sarah M. Kirkman, District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 32.



(Article below was posted online July 22, 2020)

A Taylorsville man who is on the ballot this fall for the Alexander County Board of Education is now charged with sex crimes.

On the evening of July 9, 2020, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an indecent liberty with a child, said Sheriff Chris Bowman. After further investigation, officers arrested and charged Larry D. Holland, age 73 of Taylorsville, with two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $20,000.00 secure bond with a first court appearance scheduled for July 20th.

The investigation is ongoing, said Sheriff Bowman.

Holland told The Times in December, when he filed as a candidate for the Board of Education Seat 3, that he is a retired vice president of Shell Oil Company who has resided in this County 14 years.