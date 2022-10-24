Jelene “Mawmaw” Fox, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 91.

She was born on October 29, 1930, in Alexander County. Jelene was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was the church treasurer, and sang in the choir. She loved the Lord and was dedicated to her church.

Mrs. Fox owned and operated Highway 16 Superette. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, snowmen, and her grand and great-grandchildren’s pictures. Most of all, Jelene loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Fox was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Frye, and step-mother, Irene Frye; mother, Lona Bell Jolly, and step-father, Hartsell Jolly; and her husband of 66 years, Conrad Fox.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jelene include her children, Tony Fox (Sheronda), Chandra Fox, and Vilas Fox Reese (Ronnie); grandchildren, Darrell Fox (Katie), Matthew Reese (Ashley), Shelly Fox Sigmon (Jason), Marissa Austin (Mark), and Mikayla Wilson (Dustin); and great-grandchildren, McCray Austin, MaKenna Austin, Victoria Reese, MaKensley Austin, Rhett Wilson, Tinley Sigmon, Reese Wilson, Anderson Reese, and Stella Mae Fox.

Visitation for Mrs. Fox will be at Macedonia Baptist Church on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Taylor Pennell, Rev. David Martin, Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Steve Dagenhart, Rev. Mark Robinette, and Rev. Jamie Fox will officiate.

Matthew Reese, Mark Austin, Dustin Wilson, Jason Sigmon, Darrell Fox, and McCray Austin will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A special thanks to caregivers Megan Lively, Shelia Oxentine, Karen Lackey, Teresa Carrigan, Nicole Barnes, Emma Hemphill, Nicole Canter, Kathi Bailey, Lisa Bumgarner, Shoua Yang, Katie Isenhour, and Kim Dowell.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

