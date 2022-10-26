LEGAL NOTICES

************

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

On September 20, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 8 and 2:00pm on Thursday, November 17 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, November 8, 2022;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 20th day of September 2022.

Ray Warren, Chairman

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by William S. Steele, dated October 16, 2009, and recorded in Book 535 at Page 1281 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 655 at Page 95 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on October 14, 2022, and of record in File 22 SP 82, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by William S. Steele and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a railroad spike set in the centerline of State Road No. 1419, said beginning point being the Northwest corner of the properties of Richard Speagle, Deed Book 335, page 88 of the Alexander County Registry; thence running South 6° 0’ 0” West 687.47 feet to a stake in the Howe line; thence a new line North 35° 28’ 3” West 335.25 feet to an iron stake; thence North 5° 57’ 18” East 432.31 feet to a point located in the center of State Road No. 1419; thence with the center of said road South 81° 53’ 18” East 54.8 feet, South 84° 22’ 55” East 97.7 feet and South 88° 21’ 25” East 70.08 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.84 acres, more or less, this being a portion of the properties therein conveyed.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed recorded in Book 365, page 1446, Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTIES ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT to those certain restrictive covenants as recorded in Book 335, page 312, Alexander County Registry.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at the sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: October 14, 2022

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of November, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #510 Jordan Clark, #32 Melvin Parsons, #53 Debra Coffey, #65 John Keeler, #619/#620 James Miller, #629 John Patterson, #635 Jennifer Welborn.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between theowner and obligated party.

Dated the 24th day of October 2022.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)635-5555

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of November, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #152 Lori Murphy, #46 Gregory Ayers, #30 Donna Revis.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 24th day of October, 2022.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-6145

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Richard Allen Williams, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha Moose Barnette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 19th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

RICHARD ALLEN WILLIAMS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of Alice Faye Deal, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 18, 2023, , or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of October, 2022

Natasha Lenae Deal Haas

Executor

5579 Lizzard Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

22 E 320

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against JIMMY LEE LAMBERT, SR. deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the decedent’s estate on or before January 13, 2023, c/o Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for the Estate, at P. O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278, or be forever barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the Estate of Jimmy Lee Lambert, Sr.

By: Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford, P.C.

Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, NC 27278

(919) 732-2196

NOTICE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina and Du Page County Illinois, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned in care of Susan L. Haire at Starnes Aycock Law Firm, 118 North Sterling Street, Morganton, North Carolina 28655 on or before the 10th day of January, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of October, 2022.

Patsy Ann Miller,

Executrix for the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy Icenhour Bentley and Blenda Ollen Icenhour, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Margie Icenhour Spry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of October, 2022.

PATSY ICENHOUR BENTLEY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

BLENDA OLLEN ICENHOUR

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rex Gene Haas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2022.

STEVE HAAS

15630 Echo Canyon Drive

Houston, TX 77089

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laurin David Matthew Curtis, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of June Ramsey Durham, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

LAURIN DAVID MATTHEW CURTIS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Nicholas Julian, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Katheryne Anne Lail Julian, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 5th, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of October, 2022.

NICHOLAS JULIAN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dennis Eugene Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of January, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2022.

MARIA TEDDER LACKEY

273 Tom Meadows Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

