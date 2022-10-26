Stony Point VFD celebrates 65th Anniversary

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department held their Fifteenth Annual Cruise-In and 65 Years of Service at the department on Saturday, October 8, 2022. After being unable to hold the Cruise-In due to Covid-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot.

In lieu of an entry fee this year, rehab supplies including: bottled water, Gatorade, blankets, gloves, socks and toboggans were brought and will be used by the department for emergency calls when serving our community. There was an overwhelming support from the cruisers and guests.

Alexander County Emergency Services Honor Guard presented the American Flag and during the singing of the National Anthem. They were led by Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal. Bill Johnson of Taylorsville VFD assisted.

Specialty awards were given to cruisers and voted on by the SPVFD Firefighters, SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary and the spectators. This year’s award winners were: Firefighter Choice – Bubba Hartsoe, of Stony Point, with his 1967 C-10 Chevrolet Pickup Truck; Ladies Auxiliary Choice – Johnny Chapman, of Stony Point with his 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Station Wagon; and People’s Choice – Nicholas Elder, of Stony Point with his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

This year’s Annual Cruise-In T-shirt was celebrated the department’s 65 Years of Service. The DJ’s for the event were Tyler Stafford and Matthew Gibson. During the cash raffle drawing that gives half back to the department for projects, the winner was Gene Dagenhart, of Statesville who in turn gave a portion back to the department.

Hamburgers and Hot Dogs with all the trimmings were served as well as pizzas donated by Little Caesars Pizza in Hiddenite. Abby’s Shiver Shack was in attendance with shaved ice for sell. There were also Cake Walks which were very popular among those in attendance. Special thanks for all those who donated desserts.

The department members would also like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to all the supporters that helped to make this event such a success; it was greatly appreciated!

Plans are already in the works for the SPVFD to host their Sixteenth Annual Cruise-In in October 2023.