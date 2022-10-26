Weber takes DPI role; Glenn to lead Wittenburg School

Alexander County Schools announces Wittenburg Elementary School principal Ashley Weber is moving to a coaching position with the state to focus on early literacy. Weber has been with Wittenburg since June of 2021. The Department of Public Instruction position is one North Carolina has put in place in each county to help with early reading efforts. Currently, the state mandates all elementary teachers must participate in LETRS training, training sometimes called the Science of Reading. Weber will coach Alexander County Schools on ways to meet the state’s expectations for training and teaching of literacy.

Weber started her career in Alexander County as a teacher. She’s also worked in teaching and administrative roles in Iredell-Statesville Schools and Mooresville Graded Schools. She has a bachelors from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a Masters in Administration degree from Gardner-Webb University. She is also licensed in special education.

Of the new role, Weber says, “I look forward to working with all elementary schools across the district to help build capacity and convert knowledge from their literacy training into effective instructional practices within the classroom.”

“This position allows me to have a greater impact on student achievement and success moving from supporting one school to supporting at a state and district level. I look forward to collaborating with district and school level leaders to identify and prioritize areas of need and support,” says Weber.

Weber lives in Catawba County with her husband, Matthew and their daughter.

Moving to Wittenburg Elementary School as principal will be Melinda Glenn. Most recently Glenn has served as the administrator for Alexander Virtual Academy. Glenn also serves as the director of STEM, AIG, and special programs in Alexander County. Becoming principal at Wittenburg will be like coming home for Glenn. She worked there as an instructional facilitator and teacher of Academically and Intellectually Gifted students.

“I am super excited to be back at Wittenburg. I’ve been part of the Wittenburg family for seven or eight years and have stayed there physically with the Virtual Academy but am glad, really excited to be part of the whole team,” says Glenn.

Glenn says her three-word formula will be: positivity, presence, and perseverance. She looks forward to building on the school’s strengths and gives a nod to Weber for her work at the school particularly with building the PTO.

“I truly believe that Mrs. Weber has done a great job organizing the school and has left a lot of positive things in place that we will continue. She will be missed. We’re excited she’ll be returning to help us in her new position,” says Glenn.

Glenn has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Berea College in Kentucky. She has a masters degree and an administrative license from Appalachian State University.

Glenn and her husband own a blackberry farm in Stony Point and have two grown daughters.

Both she and Weber start their new roles November 30th.