Debbie Morton, 72, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Debbie was born October 17, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel L. Hindman and Charlotte Beckham Hindman. Debbie worked as a medical assistant, owned and operated Deb’s Errand Service, and taught at Mitchell Community College and Catawba Valley Community College. Debbie was a member of Front Street Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Hubert Morton, Jr.; her son, Keith Larson; and her sisters, Pamela Meador of Hardy, Virginia, and Beverly Hamblin of Lakeland, Florida.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front Street, Statesville. Rev. Tim Stutts will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House of Iredell County or Front Street Baptist Church.

