Ms. Savanna Herman, of Taylorsville, is a sixth grade teacher at West Wilkes Middle School. She was recently named Wilkes County Schools 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of the Year and she will compete for the NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year award. She is shown with Wilkes County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Westley Wood.

Savanna is the daughter of William and Sonia Herman of Taylorsville.