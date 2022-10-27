Shelva Bunton Miller, 84, of Statesville, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Shelva was born on August 20, 1938, in Iredell County, to the late Allie James Bunton Sr. and Macie Millsaps Bunton. Shelva worked as a furniture worker and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Keith Miller of Statesville, and Craig Miller of Hiddenite; a brother, Mickey Bunton of Hudson; and two sisters, Betty Goodin of Harmony, and Debbie York of Union Grove.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Miller Family.