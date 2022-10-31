Gurney Conway Bunton, 92, of Statesville, passed away on October 31, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Gurney was born June 25, 1930, in Iredell County, to the late William Alfred “Alf” Bunton and Onor Gaye McCurdy Bunton. Gurney served in the Air Force and Korean War. He retired from Broyhill Furniture. Gurney was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and served as Deacon of the Church. He also taught the Adult Men’s Sunday School class.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, WM “Bud” Bunton, Everette Bunton, and John David Bunton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Minnie Lee Fox Bunton of the home; two sons, Franklin Conway Bunton and wife Teresa of Statesville, and William Todd Bunton and wife Sharon of Statesville; a daughter, Teresa Bunton Stewart and husband Mark of Statesville; a brother, Leonard Bunton and wife Shirley of Statesville; a sister, Mary Bunton Emery of Statesville; four grandchildren, Andrea Stewart Williams and husband Travis, Jonathan Stewart, Matthew Bunton, and Aaron Bunton; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Nixon and Riker Williams.

The funeral service will be conducted Friday, November 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church in Hiddenite. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church.Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with full military rites.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons of the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636; or to Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bunton Family.