LEGAL NOTICES

************

Legal Notice

North Carolina

Alexander County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 2022 E 338

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donna Elizabeth Stanley, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of November 2022.

Roger Brown

4307 Fosterdale Ln

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

administrator

nov23-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Rita Payne Ledford, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 24th day of October, 2022.

DON H. LEDFORD

4078 Parkview Court

Winston Salem, NC 27127

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

executor

nov23-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of JP Austin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

VICTORIA AUSTIN MARTIN

3635 Links Dr

Conover, NC 28613

CRYSTAL AUSTIN PRICE

63 Pearson Knob Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov23-22p

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerrie L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

notice

nov9-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Large Conference Room (Room 212) of the Alexander County Services Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 151 W. Main Ave., on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 22-02 – Request by The Lowland Group, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 2.68 acres of property located at 837 NC HWY 16 S from Highway Commercial (H-C) and General Business (B-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-53-4186 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-03 – Request by Friendship Lutheran Church to consider an application to amend Section 154.111(H) of the zoning ordinance to exempt signs relevant so the operation of non-profit charitable or government organizations that meet other applicable standards.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-04 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an annual review of said document.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

nov9-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 1641 Houck Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 28th day of October 2022.

ALICE CAMILLE BRINKLEY,

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

nov23-22c

************

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

On September 20, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 8 and 2:00pm on Thursday, November 17 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, November 8, 2022;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 20th day of September 2022.

Ray Warren, Chairman

notice

nov2-22c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by William S. Steele, dated October 16, 2009, and recorded in Book 535 at Page 1281 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 655 at Page 95 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on October 14, 2022, and of record in File 22 SP 82, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by William S. Steele and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a railroad spike set in the centerline of State Road No. 1419, said beginning point being the Northwest corner of the properties of Richard Speagle, Deed Book 335, page 88 of the Alexander County Registry; thence running South 6° 0’ 0” West 687.47 feet to a stake in the Howe line; thence a new line North 35° 28’ 3” West 335.25 feet to an iron stake; thence North 5° 57’ 18” East 432.31 feet to a point located in the center of State Road No. 1419; thence with the center of said road South 81° 53’ 18” East 54.8 feet, South 84° 22’ 55” East 97.7 feet and South 88° 21’ 25” East 70.08 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.84 acres, more or less, this being a portion of the properties therein conveyed.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed recorded in Book 365, page 1446, Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTIES ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT to those certain restrictive covenants as recorded in Book 335, page 312, Alexander County Registry.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at the sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: October 14, 2022

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

notice

nov2-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Richard Allen Williams, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha Moose Barnette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 19th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

RICHARD ALLEN WILLIAMS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

nov9-2022p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of Alice Faye Deal, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 18, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of October, 2022

Natasha Lenae Deal Haas

Executor

5579 Lizzard Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

nov9-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

22 E 320

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against JIMMY LEE LAMBERT, SR. deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the decedent’s estate on or before January 13, 2023, c/o Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for the Estate, at P. O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278, or be forever barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

Shirley Spencer Lambert, Executor of the Estate of Jimmy Lee Lambert, Sr.

By: Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford, P.C.

Katherine T. Merritt, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Drawer 1529, Hillsborough, NC 27278

(919) 732-2196

notice

nov2-22c

************

NOTICE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina and Du Page County Illinois, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned in care of Susan L. Haire at Starnes Aycock Law Firm, 118 North Sterling Street, Morganton, North Carolina 28655 on or before the 10th day of January, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of October, 2022.

Patsy Ann Miller,

Executrix for the Estate of Dallas Delane Miller

notice

nov2-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy Icenhour Bentley and Blenda Ollen Icenhour, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Margie Icenhour Spry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 13th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of October, 2022.

PATSY ICENHOUR BENTLEY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

BLENDA OLLEN ICENHOUR

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

notice

nov2-22p