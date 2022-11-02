Linda Loftin Mundy, 74, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Linda was born July 11, 1948, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Oscar and Annie Ruth Loftin.

Linda retired as Director of Alexander County Board of Elections. She was a member of Unity Christian Church in Stony Point. She loved spending time with family and friends and being involved in church activities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Locke; grandson, Luke Hoover; brother, Oscar “Bubber” Loftin, Jr. and wife Pam Loftin; paternal grandparents, Alonzo and Ida Loftin; and maternal grandparents, Ruben and Dixie Travis.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of almost 30 years, Mike Mundy; her daughter, Tiffany Vanderwerff (Michael) of Kernersville; her sons, Guy Mundy (Lisa) and Kevin Mundy, all of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Alek Ayer and daughter, Braelyn Ayer, Brandon Mundy, Anna Hedrick (Derek) and children, Adeline and River Hedrick, Lorissa Mundy, and Ashleigh and Adam Ayer; aunt, Dixie Poovey of Conover; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bob Bumgarner of Conover; sister and brother-in-law, Dottie and Johnny Echerd of Taylorsville; brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Tina Loftin of Newton; sister-in-law, Geneva Loftin of Jefferson; brothers-in-law, Keith Mundy of Statesville, Lonnie Mundy and Randy Mundy, both of Taylorsville; extended family, Patti and Brian Cubeta, Brian Ayer, and Nadine Waters and family; special friends, Carolyn Campbell, Diane Fox, Julia Stikeleather, and Kay Neubauer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Orlowski and Diane and everyone at Carolina Oncology, Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Carolina Caring for their loving care of Linda.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Unity Christian Church in Stony Point. Pastor Scott Hammer and Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Shawn Loftin, Derek Loftin, Shane Jones, Bret Mundy, Doug Moore, Justin Kaylor, and Garett Fox.

Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Hubbard, Chris Martin, Randy Barnes, and Wayne Millsaps.

Memorials may be made to Unity Christian Church, 7860 NC 90, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

