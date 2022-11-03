Evelyn Morrison Hammer, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn.

Evelyn was born January 31, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jack Morrison and Wilma Fox Morrison.

She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and loved working in her yard and her flowers. She also enjoyed planting a garden. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Hammer; son, Danny Hammer; sister, Shirley Sharpe; and brother, Harold Morrison.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Rickey Hammer (Judy) of Taylorsville; her brother, Larry Morrison of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Julia Morrison; brother-in-law, Grover Sharpe; three granddaughters; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Pastor Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Reformation Hall.

Pallbearers include Tommy Sharpe, Terry Foxx, Wesley Fox, Greg Hollar, Ken Harrington, and Phil Whitaker.

Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Evelyn Morrison Hammer.