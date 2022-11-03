Food drive brings in nearly 55,000 cans

The results are in from the annual Elementary School “Can Food Drive” in Alexander County. Principals, teachers, parents and students all worked together to bring in an astounding total of 54,936 cans.

This year, Hiddenite Elementary stole the show. They are the Top School in the county with a total of 22,864 food items. And the Top Class in the county is Bradbury’s first graders at Hiddenite Elementary, who collected a total of 5,541 food items.

Sugar Loaf Elementary had a total of 12,480 food items and the runner up class in the county was Cronan’s fifth graders at Sugar Loaf with 2,564 items.

The other schools and their top can collecting classes are:

• Ellendale Elementary had a total of 10,042 food items collected; Schronce’s Early AU class with 1,626 items came in third.

• Stony Point Elementary, 4,667; Cornell’s 4th grade (900).

• Bethlehem Elementary, 3,222; top class: Kurfees’ Kindergarten (702).

• Taylorsville Elementary, 1,386; Guthrie and Austin’s kindergarten (416).

• Wittenburg Elementary collected 275 cans; Bedzinski’s fifth grade (115).

“A special thanks to all the principals, teachers, students and parents for your wonderful participation in this crucial drive,” said Debbi Hollingsworth, director of the Christian Crisis Center in Taylorsville.