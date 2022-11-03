Lillie Mae Blackwelder Icenhour, 83, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

She was born on May 1, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late Alma Hubbard. Mrs. Icenhour attended Dover Baptist Church. She loved traveling, collecting ornaments, and especially shopping.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Icenhour, and brothers, Terry Hubbard and Grady Childers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lillie include her son, Rick Icenhour (Penny); sister, Lucille Bumgarner (Alfred); grandchildren, Cory Icenhour (Macey); great-grandchildren, Eleanor Mae Icenhour and Harper Lynn Icenhour; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mrs. Icenhour will lie in state Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Dover Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Dover Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate.

James Matheson, Bryan Tevepaugh, Roger Teague, Randy Brown, Howard Tevepaugh, and Lawrence White will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice/Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

