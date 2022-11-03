Man charged with statutory rape

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Carol Henry Maloney, III, age 41 of Grover, NC, was arrested and charged with five counts of Statutory Rape and five counts of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent. Maloney was arrested in Cleveland County and transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $400,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, November 7, 2022 in Alexander County District Court.

This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. More charges may be pending.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.