Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy

In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller.

Adam Thomas Morgan, then age 20 (now 24) of Stony Point, was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. However, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder and was sentenced to 221 to 278 months in prison (18 years, 5 months to 23 years, 2 months) with credit for time served. Morgan has been incarcerated at the Alexander County Detention Center since March 2019.

Both Chad Kennedy and Jeff Furey died at Kennedy’s residence at 3251 Mount Wesley Church Road in the Stony Point Community, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. Furey was a resident of Taylorsville.

The deaths were discovered at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. The two individuals were located in different areas inside the residence.

Morgan’s two co-defendants are still awaiting trial. Robert Bryan Hoover, age 40 of Stony Point, remains charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. Brandy Lynn Miller, age 31 of Stony Point, faces two counts of Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder.

The arrests

On March 15, 2019, Sheriff Bowman sent two investigators to Smyth County, Virginia, to locate Hoover and Miller. Both were located that day in Smyth County by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Saltville Police Department, Chilhowie Police Department, and Virginia State Police. Hoover and Miller were taken into custody without incident.

Also on March 15, 2019, Iredell County Sheriff’s officers and Alexander County Sheriff’s officers went to the residence of Morgan, located on County Line Road inside Iredell County. A search of the Morgan residence was conducted, and Morgan was not located at his residence. At approximately 2:00 a.m. on March 16, 2019, Morgan was located at a residence off of Three Forks Church Road in Taylorsville. Morgan was taken into custody without incident.