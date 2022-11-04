James ‘Jim’ Holland Davis, 92, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home in Catawba County.

He was born on July 13, 1930, in Alexander County, to the late ‘Lonzo’ Willis and Imo Ruth Pressley Davis. Mr. Davis was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Foothill Antiques and Power Association. He was a retired truck driver from Hickory Mfg. and loved restoring cars and tractors.

Including his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelina Miller, Silma Johnston, and Sue Daniels.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jim include his sweetheart of 72 years, Murlie “Jean” Gantt Davis; daughter, Carol Davis Alley; son, Todd Alan Davis (Tammy); sisters, Linda Burris and Joy Lail; grandchildren, Chad Alley (Christie), Kim Ramsey (Von), Ryan Davis (Brittany), and Kyle Davis (Kara); seven great-grandchildren, Madison White (Nate), Logan and Paisley Ramsey, and Bailee, Kinslee, Rylee and Knox Davis.

Visitation for Mr. Davis will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Kevin Graudin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quilters of St. Peters Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

