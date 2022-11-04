Jimmie Lee Fox, aka “Boots,” 45, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Iredell County.

He was born on June 23, 1977, in Houston, Texas, to the late Jimmy and Brenda Kay Deaton Fox. Mr. Fox attended Stony Point Methodist Church. He loved hunting fishing, socializing, NASCAR, and spending time with his daughter.

Including his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by a sister, Vanessa Beasley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jimmie include his daughter, Makayla Fox; brother, James Fox (Adriana); and nephews, Christopher and Preston Fox.

Visitation for Mr. Fox will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The service will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Bradley Anderson and Rev. James Safrit will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hands of a Sportsman at 9820 Castor Road, Salisbury, NC 28146.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

