Robert Grey Cummings, 72, passed away on November 4, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born on January 5, 1950, in Yadkin County, to the late William Preston and Dorothy Elizabeth Brawley Cummings. Mr. Cummings was a member of St. Paul Methodist of Hamptonville.

Those left to cherish the memories of Robert include his wife of 43 years, Kathy P. Cummings; two daughters, Katherine Coulter Gragg and Michele “Shellie” Coulter; sister, Elizabeth White; and brother, Bill Cummings.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local church, hospice, or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.