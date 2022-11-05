Jimmie Lee Scott, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home.

Jimmie was born March 11, 1955, the son of the late Odell Wellman and Daisy Bell Scott Dula. Jimmie was a self-employed timber cutter and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sons, Tyrone Speller and Tim Speller of Statesville; a sister, Sabrina Gill of Winston-Salem; and brothers, Xavier Gibbs of Taylorsville, and Joel Gibbs of Statesville.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.