Kathryn Bowman is finally at home with her Savior, as of November 6, 2022. She has been preparing for 92 years to take a seat at Heaven’s organ. In her last days, she has been working on a list of songs to play for the heavenly choir. “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Kathryn was born and raised in Taylorsville. She was married to her love, JD, and is now joining him for eternity.

Kathryn leaves a son, David and wife Tammy; a daughter, Jane and husband Gordon; grandson, Jonathan and wife Amy; and two great-grandchildren, Isabel and Jameson.

The family wishes to thank Connie Sigmon, Shelby Hubbard, Judy Ball, and Shirleen Pritchard, her devoted caregivers, for their love and support during these last few months.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. The family will receive friends after the graveside service until 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church Student Ministry Mission Fund, PO Box 697, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

